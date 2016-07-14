Experian PLC (EXPN.L)
EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,567.00
1,567.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,361,739
2,361,739
52-wk High
1,708.00
1,708.00
52-wk Low
1,380.00
1,380.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Robert
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Cassin
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
George Rose
|65
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Lloyd Pitchford
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Kerry Williams
|54
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
