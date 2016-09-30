Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)
EXXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,521.00ZAc
2:21pm BST
Change (% chg)
322.00 (+2.27%)
Prev Close
14,199.00
Open
14,241.00
Day's High
14,532.00
Day's Low
14,037.00
Volume
1,013,646
Avg. Vol
1,722,363
52-wk High
15,178.00
52-wk Low
8,101.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennadayalen Konar
|63
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Mxolisi Mgojo
|56
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Riaan Koppeschaar
|46
|2016
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Sipho Nkosi
|62
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Vanisha Balgobind
|44
|2016
|Executive head - Human resources
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- South Africa's Exxaro completes sale of Tronox shares, nets $474 mln
- BRIEF-Exxaro Resources completes sale of Tronox shares
- South Africa's Exxaro sets price for Tronox share sale
- BRIEF-Exxaro Resources announces pricing of upsized offering of 19.5 mln shares of Tronox at $22/shr