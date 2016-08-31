Edition:
United Kingdom

easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange

1,320.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,320.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,804,884
52-wk High
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Barton

73 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Dame Carolyn McCall

56 2010 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Charles Gurassa

61 2011 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director

Andrew Findlay

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Christine Browne

56 2016 Chief Operating Officer
easyJet plc News

Market Views

