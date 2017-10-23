Edition:
United Kingdom

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (EZTC3.SA)

EZTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.10 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.60
Open
R$ 22.61
Day's High
R$ 23.08
Day's Low
R$ 22.53
Volume
421,200
Avg. Vol
511,613
52-wk High
R$ 26.27
52-wk Low
R$ 13.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ernesto Zarzur

79 2007 Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur

49 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Flavio Ernesto Zarzur

55 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Silvio Ernesto Zarzur

53 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Samir Zakkhour El Tayar

72 2007 Vice Chairman of the Board
EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA News

