EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (EZTC3.SA)
EZTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
22.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
22.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.10 (+0.44%)
R$ 0.10 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.60
R$ 22.60
Open
R$ 22.61
R$ 22.61
Day's High
R$ 23.08
R$ 23.08
Day's Low
R$ 22.53
R$ 22.53
Volume
421,200
421,200
Avg. Vol
511,613
511,613
52-wk High
R$ 26.27
R$ 26.27
52-wk Low
R$ 13.90
R$ 13.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ernesto Zarzur
|79
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Ernesto Zarzur
|49
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Flavio Ernesto Zarzur
|55
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Silvio Ernesto Zarzur
|53
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Samir Zakkhour El Tayar
|72
|2007
|Vice Chairman of the Board