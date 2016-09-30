Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)
FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,550.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
10,550.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
60.00 (+0.57%)
60.00 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
10,490.00
10,490.00
Open
10,400.00
10,400.00
Day's High
10,569.00
10,569.00
Day's Low
10,400.00
10,400.00
Volume
184,310
184,310
Avg. Vol
270,972
270,972
52-wk High
16,464.00
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00
9,802.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Santie Botha
|52
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Darren Hele
|45
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Kelebogile Ntlha
|34
|2016
|Group Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Norman Richards
|62
|2016
|Group Commercial Executive
|
Ian Isdale
|2016
|Company Secretary
