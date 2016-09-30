F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
179.85INR
10:35am BST
179.85INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-2.20%)
Rs-4.05 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs183.90
Rs183.90
Open
Rs183.25
Rs183.25
Day's High
Rs186.60
Rs186.60
Day's Low
Rs177.85
Rs177.85
Volume
92,122
92,122
Avg. Vol
65,989
65,989
52-wk High
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25
Rs163.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Varsharani Katre
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|1987
|Executive Director