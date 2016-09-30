Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)
FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean Laurent
|73
|2011
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Christophe Kullmann
|51
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
Olivier Esteve
|53
|2011
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Office France
|
Leonardo Del Vecchio
|82
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tugdual Millet
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer
- BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions: preparations to delist Fonciere Developpement Logements
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21
- BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3 million euros
- BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes
- BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond