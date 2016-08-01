Edition:
United Kingdom

Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)

FDSA.L on London Stock Exchange

2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,270.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
48,019
52-wk High
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Hamer

57 2001 Chairman of the Board

Chris Aspinwall

53 2010 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Andrew Skelton

45 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ishbel Macpherson

56 2017 Non-Executive Director

Ken Archer

65 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Fidessa Group PLC News

Market Views

