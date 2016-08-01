Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)
FDSA.L on London Stock Exchange
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,270.00
2,270.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
48,019
48,019
52-wk High
2,675.00
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00
2,020.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Hamer
|57
|2001
|Chairman of the Board
|
Chris Aspinwall
|53
|2010
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Andrew Skelton
|45
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ishbel Macpherson
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ken Archer
|65
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
- Ex-divs to take 2.32 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 24
- BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr
- UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
- Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on May 11
- Investors await ECB's Draghi, European shares dip - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
- 3 stocks set to soar after today’s news flow?
- Should you buy WANdisco plc, Fidessa Group plc & Sepura plc & today?
- Can Last Week's Winners National Grid plc, Spectris plc & Fidessa Group plc Keep Charging?
- Do The Latest Updates From Tesco PLC, ASOS plc And Fidessa Group plc Confirm Their Recovery Potential?
- Should You Buy Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Merlin Entertainments PLC & Fidessa Group plc Following Wednesday's News?
- Is It Time To Invest In Intertek Group plc, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc And Fidessa Group?