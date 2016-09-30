Edition:
United Kingdom

Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

FEC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

37.75CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-1.25 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
$39.00
Open
$38.00
Day's High
$38.29
Day's Low
$37.00
Volume
7,434
Avg. Vol
18,979
52-wk High
$60.05
52-wk Low
$31.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gabriel De Alba

2016 Chairman of the Board

Jim Latimer

2016 Interim President, Chief Executive Officer

Barry Larson

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Luis Rojas

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Peter Volk

2014 Executive Vice President, General Counsel - Communications, North America
» More People

Frontera Energy Corp News

» More FEC.TO News