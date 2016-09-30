Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)
FEC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
37.75CAD
8:59pm BST
37.75CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-1.25 (-3.21%)
$-1.25 (-3.21%)
Prev Close
$39.00
$39.00
Open
$38.00
$38.00
Day's High
$38.29
$38.29
Day's Low
$37.00
$37.00
Volume
7,434
7,434
Avg. Vol
18,979
18,979
52-wk High
$60.05
$60.05
52-wk Low
$31.00
$31.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gabriel De Alba
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jim Latimer
|2016
|Interim President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Barry Larson
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luis Rojas
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Peter Volk
|2014
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel - Communications, North America
- BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd
- Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of central bank's economic report
- Frontera seeks to invoke force majeure due to Peru protests
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip