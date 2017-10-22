Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)
FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
34.84TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.40TL (-1.14%)
Prev Close
35.24TL
Open
35.02TL
Day's High
35.22TL
Day's Low
34.84TL
Volume
118,844
Avg. Vol
242,672
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Aziz Yildirim
|62
|Chairman of the Board
Mahmut Uslu
|68
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Serdar Yildiz
|Financial Affairs Director
Engin Dumanli
|General Manager
Giuliano Terraneo
|2015
|Sport Director
