Fenner PLC (FENR.L)
FENR.L on London Stock Exchange
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
334.00
334.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
437,240
437,240
52-wk High
368.25
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00
207.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vanda Murray
|56
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Abrahams
|60
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Pratt
|53
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Debra Bradbury
|51
|2002
|Company Secretary
|
Geraint Anderson
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- Should you buy J D Wetherspoon plc, ICAP plc and Fenner plc following today's news?
- 3 stocks that could double: Petropavlovsk plc, Enquest plc and Fenner plc
- Are Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, Fenner plc & Character Group plc a buy after today's results?
- Why Savvy Investors Are Selling Rio Tinto plc, Hydrodec Group plc & Fenner plc
- Can Shoe Zone PLC, Fenner plc And Game Digital PLC Bounce Back In 2016?
- Are Standard Chartered PLC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc & Fenner plc A Steal At Today's Prices?