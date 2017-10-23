Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)
FERG.L on London Stock Exchange
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,350.00
5,350.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
784,957
784,957
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00
4,139.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gareth Davis
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
John Martin
|2016
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Mike Powell
|49
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Kevin Murphy
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - USA, Director
|
Simon Oakland
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Canada and Central Europe and Group Head of Corporate Development
- Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
- Pension Insurance Corp agrees 600 million pound buy-in deal with Wolseley UK
- Pension Insurance Corp agrees 600 mln stg buy-in deal with Wolseley UK
- European shares stay near highs as Spanish sell-off eases
- Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide