Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia Ferbasa (FESA4.SA)
FESA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
15.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
15.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.04 (+0.25%)
R$ 0.04 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.76
R$ 15.76
Open
R$ 15.77
R$ 15.77
Day's High
R$ 15.83
R$ 15.83
Day's Low
R$ 15.58
R$ 15.58
Volume
62,800
62,800
Avg. Vol
220,622
220,622
52-wk High
R$ 16.00
R$ 16.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.16
R$ 7.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Barbosa de Deus
|69
|2008
|Chairman of the Board
|
Geraldo de Oliveira Lopes
|61
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer
|
Mario Odiniz Nacif
|79
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rafael Machado Tibo
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Marta Teixeira Barroso Fernandes
|54
|2010
|Administrative Officer, Member of the Executive Board