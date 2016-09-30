Edition:
United Kingdom

Fortress Income Fund Ltd (FFAJ.J)

FFAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,721.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
1,715.00
Open
1,716.00
Day's High
1,721.00
Day's Low
1,703.00
Volume
871,578
Avg. Vol
2,358,377
52-wk High
1,894.00
52-wk Low
1,501.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Iraj Abedian

61 2015 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mark Stevens

48 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Jeffrey Zidel

66 2015 Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Abraham Bornman

39 2015 Financial Director, Executive Director

Willem Serfontein

42 2015 Executive Director
