Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)
FFH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
658.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$5.26 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$653.51
Open
$652.02
Day's High
$659.44
Day's Low
$652.02
Volume
38,117
Avg. Vol
75,523
52-wk High
$716.26
52-wk Low
$547.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vivan Watsa
|66
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Paul Rivett
|49
|2013
|President
|
David Bonham
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Peter Clarke
|2007
|Chief Risk Officer, Vice President
|
Ronald Schokking
|2006
|Vice President, Treasurer
- BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators
- BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor
- BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard
- UPDATE 1-India's ICICI Lombard makes tepid trading debut after $871 mln IPO
- UPDATE 1-Investors snap up Indian insurer ICICI Lombard's IPO