Edition:
United Kingdom

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

FFH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

658.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$5.26 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
$653.51
Open
$652.02
Day's High
$659.44
Day's Low
$652.02
Volume
38,117
Avg. Vol
75,523
52-wk High
$716.26
52-wk Low
$547.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vivan Watsa

66 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Rivett

49 2013 President

David Bonham

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Peter Clarke

2007 Chief Risk Officer, Vice President

Ronald Schokking

2006 Vice President, Treasurer
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd News

