FFP SA (FFPP.PA)

FFPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

102.95EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€102.95
Open
€103.50
Day's High
€103.50
Day's Low
€102.55
Volume
5,173
Avg. Vol
8,216
52-wk High
€108.40
52-wk Low
€61.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Peugeot

67 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Alain Chagnon

60 2003 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Philippe Peugeot

62 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni

56 Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors

Sebastien Coquard

41 Director of Investments and Investor Relations Contact Officer
FFP SA News

