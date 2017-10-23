Edition:
Concentradora Hipotecaria SAPI de CV (FHIPO14.MX)

FHIPO14.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

20.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
$20.12
Open
$19.67
Day's High
$20.26
Day's Low
$19.65
Volume
1,227,724
Avg. Vol
1,499,943
52-wk High
$27.50
52-wk Low
$19.49

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alfredo Vara Alonso

46 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Michael Braatz Zamudio

32 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Jose de Jesus Gomez Dorantes

46 Chief Operating Officer, Director

Ignacio Gutierrez Sainz

28 Chief Business Development, Director

Patricia Montiel Font

42 Chief Legal Officer
