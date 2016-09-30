Edition:
United Kingdom

Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)

FIBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

53.07BRL
9:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

R$ 1.21 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
R$ 51.86
Open
R$ 52.11
Day's High
R$ 54.11
Day's Low
R$ 51.15
Volume
2,660,900
Avg. Vol
1,899,166
52-wk High
R$ 54.15
52-wk Low
R$ 22.86

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Luciano Duarte Penido

69 Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli

51 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Joao Carvalho de Miranda

51 Vice Chairman of the Board

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

46 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Luiz Fernando Torres Pinto

62 2011 Human & Organizational Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Fibria Celulose SA News

