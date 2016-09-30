Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)
FIBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
53.07BRL
9:09pm BST
53.07BRL
9:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
R$ 1.21 (+2.33%)
R$ 1.21 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
R$ 51.86
R$ 51.86
Open
R$ 52.11
R$ 52.11
Day's High
R$ 54.11
R$ 54.11
Day's Low
R$ 51.15
R$ 51.15
Volume
2,660,900
2,660,900
Avg. Vol
1,899,166
1,899,166
52-wk High
R$ 54.15
R$ 54.15
52-wk Low
R$ 22.86
R$ 22.86
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Luciano Duarte Penido
|69
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Joao Carvalho de Miranda
|51
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti
|46
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Luiz Fernando Torres Pinto
|62
|2011
|Human & Organizational Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
