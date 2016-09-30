Edition:
United Kingdom

Fielmann AG (FIEG.DE)

FIEG.DE on Xetra

75.51EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.11 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
€74.40
Open
€74.68
Day's High
€76.92
Day's Low
€74.67
Volume
183,190
Avg. Vol
72,719
52-wk High
€77.33
52-wk Low
€57.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Binz

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Guenther Fielmann

Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Mathias Thuernau

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative

Marc Fielmann

2016 Member of the Management Board

Bastian Koerber

2015 Member of the Management Board
Fielmann AG News

