Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)
FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
41.15INR
10:44am BST
41.15INR
10:44am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.49%)
Rs0.20 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs40.95
Rs40.95
Open
Rs40.95
Rs40.95
Day's High
Rs41.70
Rs41.70
Day's Low
Rs40.85
Rs40.85
Volume
1,905,229
1,905,229
Avg. Vol
3,236,947
3,236,947
52-wk High
Rs49.25
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35
Rs30.35
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Goenka
|54
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dinesh Jain
|47
|2013
|President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Gavin Snell
|President - Customer Management
|
Rajesh Subramaniam
|43
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K. Venkataraman
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer - Healthcare