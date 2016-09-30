Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
353.80INR
10:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.05 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs361.85
Open
Rs363.85
Day's High
Rs363.85
Day's Low
Rs352.50
Volume
167,584
Avg. Vol
231,260
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shailesh Haribhakti
|61
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjay Mutha
|2015
|Chief - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Avni Biyani
|2016
|Additional Director
|
Rakesh Biyani
|45
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
- BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees
- India's Future Group ties up with UAE firm for Gulf foray
- BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises