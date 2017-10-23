Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)
FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
31.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.08 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
R$ 31.30
Open
R$ 31.39
Day's High
R$ 31.48
Day's Low
R$ 31.02
Volume
843,100
Avg. Vol
1,699,390
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marcos Bosi Ferraz
|59
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Alberto Iwata Marinelli
|39
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcio Pinheiro Mendes
|43
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Adolpho Cyruaco Nunes de Souza
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer
|
Paulo Pedote
|42
|2012
|Business Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board