First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO)
FM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.92CAD
9:00pm BST
14.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-1.00%)
$-0.15 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
$15.07
$15.07
Open
$15.07
$15.07
Day's High
$15.14
$15.14
Day's Low
$14.82
$14.82
Volume
1,407,078
1,407,078
Avg. Vol
2,626,151
2,626,151
52-wk High
$17.55
$17.55
52-wk Low
$9.69
$9.69
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Pascall
|69
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
G. Clive Newall
|67
|President, Director
|
Hannes Meyer
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Christopher Lemon
|2007
|General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
|
Robert Harding
|59
|2017
|Lead Independent Director
- BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals signs new term loan and revolving credit facility
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX grinds higher as Bombardier soars on Airbus deal
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances as Bombardier leaps on Airbus deal, financials rise
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX gives up early gains as gold shares slide
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources