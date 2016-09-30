Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)
FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
169.50MXN
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Jose Fernandez Carbajal
|63
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
Carlos Salazar Lomelin
|66
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva
|62
|2016
|Chief Financial and Strategic Development Officer
Hector Trevino Gutierrez
|60
|2016
|Director of Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola FEMSA
Daniel Alberto Rodriguez Cofre
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Comercio
- Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros
- UPDATE 4-Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 pct of Heineken for 2.5 bln euros
- BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.
- Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros
- Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa names Eduardo Padilla next CEO