First National Financial Corp (FN.TO)

FN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.84CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
$26.89
Open
$27.00
Day's High
$27.00
Day's Low
$26.80
Volume
11,272
Avg. Vol
21,264
52-wk High
$30.02
52-wk Low
$22.18

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephen Smith

2013 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Inglis

Chief Financial Officer

Moray Tawse

Executive Vice President, Secretary, Director

John Brough

70 2014 Lead Independent Director

Peter Copestake

2008 Independent Director
