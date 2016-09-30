Edition:
Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.18EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€81.00
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.31
Day's Low
€80.90
Volume
21,500
Avg. Vol
32,470
52-wk High
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alexandre Bompard

44 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee

Patricia Barbizet

62 2013 Vice Chairman of the Board

Matthieu Malige

2011 Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

Katia Hersard

2016 Chairman - France Billet, Member of the Executive Committee

Eric Iooss

49 2016 Director of Organization and Information Systems (DOSI), Member of the Executive Board
Fnac Darty SA News

