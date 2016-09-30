freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)
FNTGn.DE on Xetra
28.52EUR
4:35pm BST
28.52EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.06 (+0.23%)
€0.06 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€28.46
€28.46
Open
€28.55
€28.55
Day's High
€28.66
€28.66
Day's Low
€28.42
€28.42
Volume
288,469
288,469
Avg. Vol
381,670
381,670
52-wk High
€32.37
€32.37
52-wk Low
€23.88
€23.88
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Helmut Thoma
|78
|2017
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christoph Vilanek
|2009
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Knut Mackeprang
|47
|2013
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Joachim Preisig
|55
|2010
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Stephan Esch
|2005
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Technology Officer
