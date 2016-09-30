Edition:
United Kingdom

freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)

FNTGn.DE on Xetra

28.52EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€28.46
Open
€28.55
Day's High
€28.66
Day's Low
€28.42
Volume
288,469
Avg. Vol
381,670
52-wk High
€32.37
52-wk Low
€23.88

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Helmut Thoma

78 2017 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christoph Vilanek

2009 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Knut Mackeprang

47 2013 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Joachim Preisig

55 2010 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer

Stephan Esch

2005 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Technology Officer
freenet AG News

