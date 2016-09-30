Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)
FNV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
100.95CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.37 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$100.58
Open
$100.28
Day's High
$101.12
Day's Low
$100.24
Volume
299,409
Avg. Vol
445,586
52-wk High
$104.00
52-wk Low
$71.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Lassonde
|69
|2007
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
David Harquail
|60
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Sandip Rana
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Paul Brink
|2008
|Senior Vice President - Business Development
|
Jason O'Connell
|Vice President - Oil & Gas
