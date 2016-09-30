Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
598.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs598.90
Open
Rs602.00
Day's High
Rs610.00
Day's Low
Rs597.00
Volume
25,690
Avg. Vol
91,543
52-wk High
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. D'Silva
|Company Secretary & President (Legal)
|
Mahesh Viswanathan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Pralhad Chhabria
|2013
|Director
|
Shishir Lall
|58
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Sumit Shah
|2017
|Additional Director