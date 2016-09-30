Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)
FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
146.05INR
10:47am BST
146.05INR
10:47am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.20 (+0.83%)
Rs1.20 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs144.85
Rs144.85
Open
Rs145.50
Rs145.50
Day's High
Rs147.10
Rs147.10
Day's Low
Rs144.00
Rs144.00
Volume
1,997,198
1,997,198
Avg. Vol
7,273,642
7,273,642
52-wk High
Rs228.95
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55
Rs125.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Malvinder Singh
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bhavdeep Singh
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Shivinder Singh
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Gagandeep Bedi
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rahul Ranjan
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising
- BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International
- BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare
- BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct