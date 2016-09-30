Edition:
Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.05INR
10:47am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.20 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs144.85
Open
Rs145.50
Day's High
Rs147.10
Day's Low
Rs144.00
Volume
1,997,198
Avg. Vol
7,273,642
52-wk High
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Malvinder Singh

2012 Executive Chairman of the Board

Bhavdeep Singh

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Shivinder Singh

2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Gagandeep Bedi

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Ranjan

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Fortis Healthcare Ltd News

