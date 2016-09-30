Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)
FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
88.74EUR
3:27pm BST
88.74EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-0.28%)
€-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
€88.99
€88.99
Open
€88.95
€88.95
Day's High
€89.45
€89.45
Day's Low
€88.63
€88.63
Volume
95,937
95,937
Avg. Vol
272,562
272,562
52-wk High
€89.98
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08
€60.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Benoit de Ruffray
|51
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Energy Division
|
Max Roche
|64
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Concessions
|
Jean-Francois Roverato
|73
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director
|
Christian Cassayre
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Olivier Genis
|2017
|Chairman of the Construction Division, Member of the Executive Committee