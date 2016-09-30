First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)
FR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.88CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.57%)
$0.05 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Penrose
|69
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Neumeyer
|57
|2001
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Raymond Polman
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dustin Van Doorselaere
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Salvador Garcia
|2017
|Country Manager, Mexico
