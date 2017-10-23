Edition:
BBVA Banco Frances SA (FRA.BA)

FRA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

130.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$4.80 (+3.83%)
Prev Close
$125.20
Open
$126.50
Day's High
$132.00
Day's Low
$125.30
Volume
268,741
Avg. Vol
183,466
52-wk High
$132.00
52-wk Low
$85.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Carlos Bledel

62 2009 Chairman of the Board

Marcelo Gustavo Canestri

63 2014 Second Vice Chairman of the Board

Alfredo Castillo Triguero

58 2016 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Ignacio Sanz y Arcelus

2012 Chief Financial and Planning Officer

Gerardo Fiandrino

2015 Chief Risk Officer
