Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)
FRAG.DE on Xetra
80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.23 (+0.29%)
€0.23 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€79.90
€79.90
Open
€79.73
€79.73
Day's High
€80.43
€80.43
Day's Low
€79.73
€79.73
Volume
111,353
111,353
Avg. Vol
150,380
150,380
52-wk High
€88.05
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52
€51.52
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Karlheinz Weimar
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stefan Schulte
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Gerold Schaub
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Matthias Zieschang
|2007
|Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Controlling and Finance
|
Anke Giesen
|54
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Executive Director Operations
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 13
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12
- UPDATE 1-U.S. government auditor to look into airline IT disruptions -letter
- Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports
- UPDATE 2-Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports