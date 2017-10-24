Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)
FREG.DE on Xetra
71.68EUR
24 Oct 2017
71.68EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.25%)
€0.18 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
€71.50
€71.50
Open
€71.54
€71.54
Day's High
€71.89
€71.89
Day's Low
€71.40
€71.40
Volume
60,676
60,676
Avg. Vol
1,102,015
1,102,015
52-wk High
€80.07
€80.07
52-wk Low
€63.62
€63.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerd Krick
|2003
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stephan Sturm
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Niko Stumpfoegger
|2008
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Juergen Goetz
|2007
|Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Labor Relations Director, Member of the Management Board
|
Francesco De Meo
|2008
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Helios