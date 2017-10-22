Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)
FROTO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
49.50TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.56TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
48.94TL
Open
49.00TL
Day's High
49.80TL
Day's Low
48.60TL
Volume
181,015
Avg. Vol
312,076
52-wk High
50.75TL
52-wk Low
27.42TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2013
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|2014
|Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Haydar Yenigun
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Lisa King
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors
|
James Farley
|54
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
- BRIEF-Ford Otosan proposes dividend payment of net 0.9435 lira/shr
- BRIEF-Ford Otosan Q2 net profit rises to 361.6 million lira
- BRIEF-Ford Otosan to increase the annual production capacity its Gölcük plant to 330,000 units
- BRIEF-Ford Otosan Q1 net profit up at 272.3 mln lira
- BRIEF-Ford Otosan signs EUR 150 million credit agreement with EBRD