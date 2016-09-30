Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)
FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
517.65INR
10:46am BST
517.65INR
10:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.90 (-2.61%)
Rs-13.90 (-2.61%)
Prev Close
Rs531.55
Rs531.55
Open
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.70
Rs515.70
Volume
221,213
221,213
Avg. Vol
951,053
951,053
52-wk High
Rs592.00
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
C Toshniwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Biyani
|45
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
Virendra Samani
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Rajan Mittal
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
- BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement
- BRIEF-India's Future Retail clarifies on news item regarding HyperCity deal talks
- BRIEF-India's Future Retail June-qtr profit more than doubles