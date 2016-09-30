Edition:
United Kingdom

Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU.TO)

FRU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.70CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
$14.78
Open
$14.76
Day's High
$14.91
Day's Low
$14.69
Volume
134,939
Avg. Vol
209,293
52-wk High
$15.22
52-wk Low
$11.68

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marvin Romanow

61 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Thomas Mullane

56 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Darren Gunderson

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

David Spyker

2016 Vice President - Production

Michael Stone

2011 Vice President - Land
» More People

Freehold Royalties Ltd News