Edition:
United Kingdom

Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV (FSHOP13.MX)

FSHOP13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

11.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
$11.29
Open
$11.35
Day's High
$11.35
Day's Low
$11.20
Volume
281,343
Avg. Vol
597,623
52-wk High
$16.45
52-wk Low
$10.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Salvador Cayon Caballos

45 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Guillermo Prieto Trevino

48 2013 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Gabriel Ramirez Fernandez

45 Chief Financial Officer

Edgar Rodriguez Aguilera

52 2013 Chief Operating Officer

Abel Garcia Gonzalez

2013 General Counsel
» More People

Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV News

» More FSHOP13.MX News