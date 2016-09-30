Edition:
United Kingdom

FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)

FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,298.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
5,297.00
Open
5,293.00
Day's High
5,307.00
Day's Low
5,263.00
Volume
3,371,836
Avg. Vol
10,894,995
52-wk High
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Lauritz Dippenaar

67 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Johannes Burger

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Alan Pullinger

50 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Hetash Kellan

44 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Executive Director

Carnita Low

2014 Company Secretary
» More People

FirstRand Ltd News

» More FSRJ.J News