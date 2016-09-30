FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)
FSV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jay Hennick
|60
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Founder
|
D. Scott Patterson
|56
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jeremy Rakusin
|48
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Charlie Chase
|56
|2010
|President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Brands
|
Charles Fallon
|54
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Residential
- BRIEF-FirstService Corp says FirstService Residential acquired residential operations of Zalco Realty Inc
- BRIEF-FirstService expands California closets company-owned platform
- BRIEF-FirstService announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-FirstService reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.50
- BRIEF-FirstService reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17