Edition:
United Kingdom

FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)

FSV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

90.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$90.17
Open
$91.00
Day's High
$91.15
Day's Low
$90.03
Volume
13,663
Avg. Vol
38,247
52-wk High
$91.15
52-wk Low
$52.28

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jay Hennick

60 2015 Chairman of the Board, Founder

D. Scott Patterson

56 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jeremy Rakusin

48 2012 Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Chase

56 2010 President and Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Brands

Charles Fallon

54 2013 Chief Executive Officer of FirstService Residential
» More People

FirstService Corp News

» More FSV.TO News