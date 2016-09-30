Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)
FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.78CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
$46.81
Open
$46.81
Day's High
$46.84
Day's Low
$46.58
Volume
521,615
Avg. Vol
770,873
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$39.58
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Haughey
|60
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Barry Perry
|52
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Karl Smith
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Nora Duke
|54
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Chief Human Resource Officer
|
James Laurito
|59
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Business Development
- BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as RBC earnings lift banks, energy buoyed by oil
- BRIEF-Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan
- BRIEF-Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan
- BRIEF-Fortis says purchase agreement between co and Teck has been terminated