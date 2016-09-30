Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)
FVI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.83CAD
9:00pm BST
5.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.34 (+6.19%)
$0.34 (+6.19%)
Prev Close
$5.49
$5.49
Open
$5.44
$5.44
Day's High
$5.88
$5.88
Day's Low
$5.39
$5.39
Volume
689,381
689,381
Avg. Vol
450,428
450,428
52-wk High
$10.32
$10.32
52-wk Low
$5.39
$5.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Ridgway
|68
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jorge Ganoza Durant
|47
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Luis Ganoza Durant
|41
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gordon Jang
|2017
|Vice President - Finance & Accounting
|
Manuel Ruiz-Conejo
|2011
|Vice President - Operations
- BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share
- BRIEF-Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06
- BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08
- BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru
- BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05