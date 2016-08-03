Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
274.80
274.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,619,163
3,619,163
52-wk High
326.60
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73
91.73
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Lucas
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kostyantyn Zhevago
|43
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Christopher Mawe
|55
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nikolay Goroshko
|2012
|General Director of Ferrexpo Yeristovo Mining
|
Nikolay Kladiev
|Chief Financial Officer of Ferrexpo Poltava Mining
- 3 hot shares to buy on today's results?
- 3 Resources Stocks Set To Shine? Rockhopper Exploration Plc, Ferrexpo Plc And Rare Earth Minerals PLC
- Should You Buy Sirius Minerals PLC, Ferrexpo Plc And Gulf Marine Services PLC?
- Are Ferrexpo Plc, Vedanta Resources plc And KAZ Minerals PLC Value Plays Or Value Traps?
- Are Glencore PLC, Ferrexpo Plc And KAZ Minerals PLC Set For Recovery?
- Why Ferrexpo Plc & Metals Exploration Plc Are Plummeting Today