Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)
G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.47CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Telfer
|70
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Garofalo
|51
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Beverley Briscoe
|62
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Todd White
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Charlene Ripley
|2013
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat as declines in Eldorado, energy offset financials' gains
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with financial stocks; Eldorado slumps
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX up as commodity prices help lift energy, mining shares
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles as energy, hurt by falling oil prices, lead losses
- Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp