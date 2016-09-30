Edition:
Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

G24n.DE on Xetra

33.78EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.32 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€34.10
Open
€34.10
Day's High
€34.11
Day's Low
€33.70
Volume
112,528
Avg. Vol
127,566
52-wk High
€35.80
52-wk Low
€28.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stefan Goetz

47 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gregory Ellis

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Patrick Healy

51 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christian Gisy

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Thomas Schroeter

38 2017 Senior Vice President of ImmobilienScout24
Scout24 AG News

