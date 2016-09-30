Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)
G24n.DE on Xetra
33.78EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.32 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€34.10
Open
€34.10
Day's High
€34.11
Day's Low
€33.70
Volume
112,528
Avg. Vol
127,566
52-wk High
€35.80
52-wk Low
€28.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stefan Goetz
|47
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gregory Ellis
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Patrick Healy
|51
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Gisy
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Thomas Schroeter
|38
|2017
|Senior Vice President of ImmobilienScout24