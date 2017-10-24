Edition:
United Kingdom

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)

GAGR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

0.38SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$0.38
Open
$0.38
Day's High
$0.38
Day's Low
$0.38
Volume
3,932,700
Avg. Vol
14,990,869
52-wk High
$0.45
52-wk Low
$0.34

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Franky Oesman Widjaja

59 2000 Executive Non-Independent Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Muktar Widjaja

62 2008 President and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Rafael Concepcion

50 2013 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Non-Independent Director

Pedy Harianto

Head of Audit & Compliance

Hemant Bhatt

2012 Head, Downstream
» More People

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd News

» More GAGR.SI News