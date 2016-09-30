GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)
GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
444.10INR
10:48am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.95 (+2.06%)
Prev Close
Rs435.15
Open
Rs439.10
Day's High
Rs445.90
Day's Low
Rs435.75
Volume
4,024,328
Avg. Vol
3,334,261
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Tripathi
|2009
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Subir Purkayastha
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole Time Director
|
A.K. Jha
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ashutosh Karnatak
|56
|2014
|Director - Projects, Whole Time Director
|
Gajendra Singh
|2017
|Director (Marketing), Director
- Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant
- India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals
- Indian PM Modi targets more energy reforms after meeting oil chiefs
- Robust Chinese demand ensures Asian LNG rally has legs
- India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal