Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)
GAME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
160.00INR
10:48am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.65 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs161.65
Open
Rs162.50
Day's High
Rs162.95
Day's Low
Rs159.00
Volume
45,123
Avg. Vol
126,874
52-wk High
Rs178.90
52-wk Low
Rs75.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Gupta
|63
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Dinesh Shah
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chetna Dharajiya
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Manish Gupta
|41
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Mohit Gupta
|31
|2008
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director