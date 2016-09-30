Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
187.55INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs189.00
Open
Rs189.00
Day's High
Rs191.50
Day's Low
Rs187.50
Volume
28,964
Avg. Vol
221,897
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
T. Indira Reddy
|64
|1996
|Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board
|
J. Brij Reddy
|74
|2007
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
P. Sreedhar Babu
|Chief Financial Officer
|
I. Lakshmi
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
T. V. Sandeep Reddy
|1989
|Managing Director, Executive Director